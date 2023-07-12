BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB summons IK on 13th

Fazal Sher Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam (Al-Qadir Trust case) on July 13.

According to sources, the bureau has summoned Khan for recording his statement in Al-Qadir Trust case and asked him to bring along relevant documents.

According to the NAB's notice, the bureau asked Khan to bring a complete detail of properties within country or abroad (moveable/immovable including flats, shops, residential, commercial properties) sold and purchased alongwith sale/purchase deeds, revenue documents, registry and other relevant documents along with money trail.

Detail of revenue documents of Zaman Park residence as well as Banigala residence along with map approved from concerned regulatory authority department, construction cost, receipts, details of architect, fard/revenue documents, contractor who constructed etc, mode of payments, money trail, and other relevant information, it says.

Khan has been further asked to bring complete registration documents of Shaukat Khanum Trust, detail of donations made by Malik Riaz/his family members/BTL to any trust, other than Al-Qadir Trust, in which he or his family members are trustee or for his party/political purpose.

