KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 84,127 tonnes of cargo comprising 52,024 tonnes of import cargo and 32,103 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 52,024 comprised of 47,838 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 965 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,885 tonnes of Canola & 1,336 tonnes of Lentils.

The total export cargo of 32,103 comprised of 25,928 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 925 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 5,250 tonnes of Cement.

Nearly, 5748 containers comprising of 3634 containers import and 2102 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 580 of 20’s and 1178 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 353 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 496 of 20’s and 589 of 40’s loaded containers while 152 of 20’s and 138 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04 ships namely, TTC Vidyut, Xin Hong Kong, Independent Spirit and Jeil Crystal arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Med Pakize, Koi, Northern Decency, Anbien Bay and SSL Kaveri have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 06 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Conti-Courage’ sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning on 11th July, 2023 & two more ships ‘Santa Ace and Southern Anoa’ are expected to sail on afternoon today.

A cargo volume of 53,034tonnes, comprising 38,091 tones imports Cargo and 14,943 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,583 Containers (704 TEUs Imports and 879 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Alma-VII, GC-Argon and Milaha Qatar carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on 11th July, while two more container ships, MSC Shanelle-V and EM-Astoria are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 12th July, 2023.

