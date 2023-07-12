BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
Foreign countries to create their cluster in DSEZ: SACM

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

KARACHI: Many foreign companies and factories of different countries are likely to be relocated to Dhabiji Special Economic Zone.

The expected arrival of factories and companies from China, Turkey and Gulf countries will create their cluster in Dhabiji Special Economic Zone, these views were expressed by Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister for Investment and Public Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar while talking to a delegation of local businessmen in his office here on Tuesday.

Qasim Naveed Qamar said that Dhabiji Special Economic Zone is an economic zone with a lot of incentives for investment companies in terms of its prime location and availability of cheapest labor.

He said that the Dhabiji Special Economic Zone, located just a few kilometers away from Port Qasim, Karachi Port, Karachi Airport, Main Railway Line and National Highway, will connect its industries and production units not only to all regions of Pakistan but also to countries around the world. It has excellent bonding ability and the same is the reason why it is just the beginning and companies from most countries have approached for establishing industries in this zone, he informed.

Syed Qasim Naveed said that the Sindh government is trying hard to provide alternative energy and environment-friendly electricity in this zone. He made it clear that Dhabiji Special Economic Zone will prove to be an economic zone with respect of sustainable development.

