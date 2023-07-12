BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBoT corn futures decline

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures lost ground on Tuesday after a weekly US government report showed improvement in crop condition following rains in the Midwest grain belt, while soybeans ticked higher.

Wheat prices rose for the first time in four sessions, led higher by concerns over tightening global supplies.

“US weather over the next few weeks is key to determining soybean and corn yields and can improve production prospects,” said Pranav Bajoria, a director at Singapore-based brokerage Comglobal.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% to $4.98-1/2 a bushel, as of 0336 GMT and soybeans rose 0.5% to $13.52-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat added 0.5% to $6.49-1/4 a bushel. Corn ratings improved to 55% in good-to-excellent condition from 51% last week and above the average expectation in a Reuters survey for 53%. However, the rating is the worst for this time of year since 2012 when drought in the United States raised global crop prices.

Just 51% of soybeans were in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, up from 50% last week but below analysts’ expectations of 52%. Only 47% of the spring wheat crop was rated as good-to-excellent, down from 48% a week ago, defying analysts’ expectations for an improvement to 49%.

Brazilian farmers have harvested through last Thursday 27% of the area planted for their second corn crop, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 10 percentage points from the previous week but still lagging 2022 levels. At the same time last year, 41% of the corn fields in Brazil’s center-south region had been reaped, the consultancy said.

Corn Soybeans CBOT US government wheat prices

Comments

1000 characters

CBoT corn futures decline

IMF Board scheduled to consider $3bn SBA today

PM acknowledges China’s support

ECNEC approves Rs377bn agri tube-well solarisation plan

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Rs10bn women empowerment programme unveiled

Holy Quran burning: Pakistan, other states call for accountability

SC says taxing statute should be strictly construed regardless

Suspected smugglers: Extensive powers granted to PCG, PMSA

Inward flows of dollars to create breathing space: ministry

Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

Read more stories