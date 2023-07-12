BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

World Population Day: Message from Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Sindh

Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

TEXT: The theme set this year for World Population Day 2023 highlights the need to advance gender equality to help realize the dreams of 8 billion. Gender inequality can be reduced by heeding and protecting the voices and rights of women and girls.

The legislation, rules and policies in this context will help improve the participation of half of the worlds population in decision making - not only regarding their health, reproductive lives and family size but it will also safeguard women and children from violence, harmful practices and preventable maternal death.

Government of Sindh has enacted five historic laws in the last one decade: The Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013, Sindh Rights of the Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2013, The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2013, Sindh Women Agricultural Workers' Act 2019 and Reproductive Health Rights Act, 2019 (Amended 2022).

These laws fortify the rights of women and girls and are instrumental in upholding gender equality. The FP-2030 and SDG-2030 Goals can only be achieved if women and girls’ voice and rights are uplifted. Sindh pursues FP-2030’s targets to bring CPR to 477o by 2025 and 577o by 2030.

Sindh envisions to reshape the lives of women, men, girls, youth and adolescent from villages to cities and from remotest rural terrain to peri-urban and urban settings through rights-based approach for women empowerment, access to high quality modern contraceptives, relevant legislation, life skills, health and hygiene for the young and adolescents with interventions within health, population, education and social sectors.

Thus, creating an enabling environment, so as to ensure the transformation of social and gender norms - hallmark of a progressive society. With an aim to broaden the focus, the Population Welfare Department Sindh has established a FP2030 Working Group andre-revised the Costed Implementation Plan (CIP), strengthened the Supply Chain System, maintained Contraceptive Commodity Security, holistically engaged private partners, shifted paper-based client data to electronic client recording and last but not least; shifted focus from rural to urban areas where CPR is reported to be low in PDHs 2017.

'Sindh FP2030 Working Group’ and 'Sindh Population Task force’ meetings are attended by representatives of public and private sector stakeholders to discuss population issues for tangible results. Both departments, Health and Population, under one Minister are fostering functional integration.

The Gynae Wards of Tertiary Care Hospitals are providing PPFP (Post Pregnancy Family Planning) and PAFP (Post Abortive Family Planning) with the support of the Population Welfare Department. These services will help in improving the health and overall well-being of women.

This World Population Day gives us an opportunity to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to create a safe and healthy environment, where women and girls are empowered to choose if and when to build the families they want and where they have easy and affordable access to Family Planning and Reproductive Health Services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

government of Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho World Population Day 2023 Population Welfare Department Sindh

Comments

1000 characters

World Population Day: Message from Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Sindh

IMF Board scheduled to consider $3bn SBA today

PM acknowledges China’s support

ECNEC approves Rs377bn agri tube-well solarisation plan

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Rs10bn women empowerment programme unveiled

Holy Quran burning: Pakistan, other states call for accountability

SC says taxing statute should be strictly construed regardless

Suspected smugglers: Extensive powers granted to PCG, PMSA

Inward flows of dollars to create breathing space: ministry

Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

Read more stories