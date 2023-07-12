KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 11, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
624,519,544 355,847,642 17,117,547,845 8,960,039,538
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,376,774,466 (1,088,478,212) 288,296,254
Local Individuals 13,809,541,507 (14,095,447,530) (285,906,023)
Local Corporates 5,609,580,338 (5,611,970,569) (2,390,231)
