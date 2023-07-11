BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
World

Turkiye expects concrete steps for EU accession after Sweden NATO approval

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 05:44pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye expects a European Union reform group to be revived after Ankara approves Sweden’s NATO membership as Turkiye seeks to enter a new period of improved ties with the West, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ankara expects concrete progress from the EU on issues such as visa-free travel, as well as closing some chapters on EU accession, the official said, adding that the West needs to support Turkiye in its financial needs.

Turkiye will develop a “reasonable” relationship with the United States and expects the swift resolution of some problems, even though all issues may not be solved, the person said.

Ankara will not harm its relations with Russia as it moves closer to the West, the official added.

Turkiye expects concrete steps for EU accession after Sweden NATO approval

