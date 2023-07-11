BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 981.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.3%

Pakistan’s Indus Motor Company starts exports to Toyota Egypt: CEO

  • Agreement signed, Ali Asghar Jamali says 'too early' to deem it turning point for struggling auto sector
Bilal Hussain Published July 11, 2023 Updated July 11, 2023 06:52pm

Indus Motor Company, the assembler of Toyota-brand vehicles in Pakistan, said on Tuesday that it has become the first company in the four-wheeler segment to start exports after it signed an agreement with Toyota Egypt.

“We have already sent our first shipment this month,” Chief Executive Ali Asghar Jamali told Business Recorder.

A press release issued by the company also stated that the first consignment of semi-processed raw material to be shipped to Toyota Egypt will mark the “beginning of era from the export point of view by any original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in Pakistan and plans are in place to continue in this direction”.

Jamali said that while significant, it is “too early” to deem it a turning point for the struggling industry.

His remarks come as Pakistan’s auto sector, highly dependent on imports to meet its assembling needs, remains under pressure due to constraints on issuance of Letters of Credit (LCs). The hindrance comes on the back of Pakistan’s low foreign exchange reserves that triggered import restrictions.

While the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has lifted restrictions, it will take some time before normalcy returns.

At the same time, a fast-depreciating rupee pushed up prices of automobiles while runaway inflation also took Pakistan’s key interest rate to a record high, discouraging buyers from financing. In response, almost all auto sector’s players have been announcing plant shutdowns with regular monotony.

“This is a baby step at the moment,” said Jamali. “Currently, we have raw material constraints in the country. It would stop us from exporting huge quantities. But I am hopeful.”

The CEO said the company will only be exporting a certain part to Egypt.

“If their confidence is built, we may be asked to export more parts.

“Even if we manage to export one part to many markets, it would increase our export numbers.

“We hope that other manufacturers would also get confidence and find avenues to export as well,” he added.

A statement from the company, meanwhile, said the partnership with Toyota Egypt “is the first step to meet requirements set under the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-2026”.

Toyota auto sector IMC Indus Motor Company Toyota supply chain pakistan auto sector auto exports

Comments

1000 characters
Pakistani1 Jul 11, 2023 06:52pm
Best wishes for success.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Jul 11, 2023 07:01pm
Transfer pricing?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan’s Indus Motor Company starts exports to Toyota Egypt: CEO

Saudi Arabia’s $2bn: KSE-100 rallies to over 45,000 for the first time since April 2022

Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Oil prices steady as supply cuts counter economic headwinds

Dubai property prices surge at fastest pace since 2014

Scanty rains diminish India’s sugar output, export prospects

PM Shehbaz unveils program aimed at empowering women

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Read more stories