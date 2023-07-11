BAFL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
France to send long-range missiles to Ukraine: Macron

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 03:36pm

VILNIUS: France will join Britain in supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, a move that allows Ukrainian forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.

Speaking on arrival at a summit of the 31-member NATO alliance in Lithuania, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had decided to boost military aid to Ukraine to help its counteroffensive.

“I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment to enable the Ukrainians to have the capacity to strike deeply,” he said.

He declined to say how many missiles would be sent. Ukraine has been asking for months for longer-range missiles but the United States, its main supplier, has yet to agree to supply them. Britain said in May it was supplying the Storm Shadow, a Franco-British surface-to-air missile produced by MBDA.

Its French version, known as SCALP, has a range of about 250 km (155 miles).

Macron said the delivery would adhere to France’s policy of assisting Ukraine to defend its territory, implying that Paris had received assurances from Kyiv that the missiles would not be fired into Russia.

