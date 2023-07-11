Nimra Bucha to star in adaptation of Agatha Christie novel ‘Murder Is Easy’

Pakistani actor Nimra Bucha is all set to join the cast of ‘Murder Is Easy’, an adaptation of murder-mystery writer Agatha Christie’s novel, Variety reported on Monday.

The plot is based on Christie’s 1939 novel. It has been adapted for the screen by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and directed by Meenu Gaur, a British-Indian director and screenwriter behind the 2013 Pakistani film ‘Zinda Bhaag’.

Bucha will act alongside a cast that includes David Jonsson, Morfydd Clark, Penelope Wilton, Sinead Matthews and Tom Riley among others.

The story, set in 1954 England, follows characters on a train to London where they discover that there is a killer on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

The lead character, Fitzwilliam (Jonsson) is informed of this by Miss Pinkerton (Wilton) who is later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard. He then sets out to find the killer/s before they can strike again.

The two-part thriller is being made by ITV Studios’ Mammoth Screen (‘The Serpent’) and Agatha Christie Limited (‘Death on the Nile’) and is a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International.

One of the Executive Producers, James Gandhi said: “Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre’s amazing adaptation of ‘Murder Is Easy’ digs into the divides at the heart of post-war English society, and we feel so lucky that the village of Wychwood is going to be brought to life by a dream cast.

“With Meenu Gaur at the directing helm and David Jonsson playing the lead, this promises to be a thrilling ride,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

Gaur is also the creator of ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’, an anthology series that starred Sarwat Gilani and Sanam Saeed among others.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: “With an intriguing central mystery and a fantastic creative team behind the camera, it’s no surprise that this new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic whodunnit has attracted a who’s who of UK acting talent to bring ‘Murder Is Easy’ to the screen.”

“BBC viewers are in for a treat that will keep them guessing to the very end,” she was quoted as saying.

Ms. Marvel to receive Ensemble Award for Television by Critics Choice Association

Bucha was seen last year in the Disney+ series for Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Ms.Marvel’, that told the story of a young Muslim superhero trying to find her place in this world.

Actor Nimra Bucha wins big at UK Asian Film Festival

Bucha began her career as a theatre actor in 2006 and then segued to television. Earlier this year, she along with her projects ‘Kamli’ and ‘Polite Society’ collected several wins at the UK Asian Film Festival.

She has also earnt a Lux Style Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Saadat Hassan Manto’s muse in ‘Manto’ (2015). Her recent works also include the critically acclaimed series ‘Churails’.

Bucha is married to author and columnist Mohammed Hanif.

Mumbai Film Festival slammed for excluding Pakistan from ‘South Asian’ competition