BAFL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
BIPL 18.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
DGKC 57.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.03%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
FCCL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.29%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.47%)
GGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HBL 79.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.59%)
HUBC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.16%)
OGDC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.78%)
PAEL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.58%)
PIOC 90.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.81%)
PPL 68.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.99%)
PRL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.56%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
TPLP 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.61%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
NATO’s Stoltenberg: Not seen any movement of Wagner fighters to Belarus

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 02:00pm

VILNIUS: NATO has not seen any movement of Wagner group fighters to Belarus, Russia’s ally in its war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely,” Stoltenberg told journalists ahead of NATO’s two-day summit in Vilnius.

NATO chief admits splits on Ukraine membership push

Over the week-end, Poland began moving over 1,000 troops to the east of the country amid rising concern in the NATO member that the presence of Wagner Group fighters in Belarus could lead to increased tension on its border.

NATO Poland NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg NATO Summit Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Wagner Group fighters

