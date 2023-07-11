BAFL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
BIPL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.94%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.23%)
DGKC 58.05 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.03%)
FABL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
FCCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.7%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.97%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
HBL 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUBC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.26%)
MLCF 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.87%)
OGDC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.54%)
PAEL 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.71%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.13%)
PIOC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (5.02%)
PPL 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.95%)
PRL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.35%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.2%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
TRG 106.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (7.34%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,552 Increased By 63.4 (1.41%)
BR30 15,879 Increased By 243 (1.55%)
KSE100 45,114 Increased By 528.8 (1.19%)
KSE30 16,012 Increased By 137 (0.86%)
Jul 11, 2023
Asian shares jump as investors eye end to Fed hikes, China stimulus

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023
HONG KONG: Asian shares bounced and the safe-haven dollar edged lower on Tuesday as investors hoped this week’s US inflation data supports an imminent end to rate hikes and cheered the prospect China will deliver economic stimulus to prop up stalling growth.

Markets are awaiting US inflation data due Wednesday to see if price pressures are continuing to moderate, which could provide clues on the interest rate outlook.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7% while US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, rose 0.06%.

Investors were digesting comments from several Federal Reserve officials on Monday who said while additional rate hikes are needed to bring down inflation, the end to the central bank’s current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close.

“US CPI will be coming into focus, with the associated event risk potentially adding to the vibe,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Australian shares edged up 1.01%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.66%. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.4% higher in early trade.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened up 1.03%.

Data showing a steeper-than-expected decline in Chinese producer prices on Monday suggests the country’s “post-COVID rebound has run out of steam” but added to expectations that “policy makers may need to do more to shore up demand,” said ANZ analysts.

On Monday, US stocks ended higher following last week’s losses while Fed officials’ comments bolstered the view that the US central bank may be near the end of its tightening cycle.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62%, the S&P 500 gained 0.24% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18%. Shares of Intel rose 2.8% and an index of semiconductors was up 2.1%.

S&P 500 company earnings are due to kick off this week with reports from some big US banks. Analysts expect earnings to have fallen 6.4% in the second quarter year-on-year, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

In US Treasuries, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes reached 4.0018% compared with its US close of 4.006% on Monday.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 4.8639% compared with a US close of 4.862%.

Asian stocks pause rally, eyeing China stimulus, Powell testimony

The Fed comments knocked the greenback to a two-month low of 101.88 against a basket of currencies in early Asia trade, as investors pared expectations of how much further US interest rates have to rise.

The Japanese yen rose to a near one-month high of 141.15 per dollar on Tuesday and last bought 141.43 per dollar, drawing support from a slump in US Treasury yields.

US crude ticked up 0.55% to $73.39 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $78.04 per barrel. Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1925.63 per ounce.

