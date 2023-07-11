BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The government Monday said relaxation on retiring of Letters of Credit (LCs), recently announced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), are not unrestrained as LCs will only be honoured if sufficient inflows of dollars come in the country.

This information was shared by the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) informally with National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

Additional Secretary in charge, MoI&P, Momin and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineering Development Board (EDB) Raza Abbas Shah, briefed the Standing Committee that slow economic activity and higher interest rates led to a fall in car production by 43%.

Letters of credit: Banks asked to facilitate: Export-oriented sectors find favour with Dar

It was further informed that 1,133,072 units (cars, jeeps, SUV etc) were manufactured during the first ten months of FY 2022-23 against 2,271,991 units during CF 2021-22 which probably were the highest number in history.

According to Additional Secretary in Charge MoI&P, the main reason for the reduction in production was due to dollar shortage which led to lesser imports of car parts and raw material. In addition, car financing also declined due to higher interest rate. Honda, Suzuki plants suffer closure due to non-availability of parts.

The Committee was further informed that 45 to 50 percent of total price of cars are related to taxes. It stated that the cost price of Toyota’s Fortuner is Rs 20 million of which 60 per cent are taxes. Recent hike in Withholding Tax in the budget has also pushed up prices of cars.

The CEO EDB explained that car assembling is subject to availability of required parts which come from different countries. He added that Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has also constituted a Sub-Committee with Senator Salim Mandviwalla in the chair to investigate reasons of high prices of cars in the country.

The MoI&P gave following reasons for delay in delivery ;(i) unprecedented surge in demand after Covid-19, (ii) worldwide supply chain issues ;(iii) Electronic Control Unit (ECU) chip shortage ;(iv) pending orders with OEMs; (v) investments by new players were under process and ;(vi) restrictions on LC’s.

The committee expressed its displeasure on dismal performance of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) which is showing its performance only on paper instead of on ground.

“The SMEDA was established 25 years ago but it has done nothing to support small and medium industry,” so stated Nasir Khan Musa Zai.

Some of the Committee members shared their thoughts on improving the working of SMEDA to increase country’s exports through guidance to young entrepreneurs so that educated youth could benefit.

Chief Executive Officer, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, informed the Committee of Small Medium Enterprises (SME) Policy 2021 and measures taken for industrial growth in detail. The Committee discussed the financial issues of the SMEDA in detail and recommended that the Finance Ministry release pending funds of the SMEDA at the earliest.

Additional Secretary in Charge shared his views about decline in local production of goods and reliance on imported products, adding that in the past policies were not pro-industry. However, he added that his ministry is now focusing on it.

The committee deferred discussion on the Starred Question No. 183 regarding (a) details of the total worth of machinery and other material alleged to be stolen from Pakistan Steel Mills, Karachi as per Government record; and (b) the number of persons arrested along with the number of those to whom punishment has been awarded in connection with the thefts moved by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA as the Mover was not present. The committee deferred the “The Export Processing Zone Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023” (moved by Ms. Shahida Rehmani, MNA) due to absence of the Mover. Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Kiran Imran Dar, Syed Mobeen Ahmed MNAs/members also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy SBP Federal Government US dollar SMEs USD Smeda Letters of Credit LCs Ministry of Industries and Production dollar inflows Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

SIH transaction: Privatisation Commission allowed to proceed

PM optimistic about country’s agri prospects

Sugar retail price soars

Payable as RD: SC allows Customs to encash 50pc bank guarantee of OMCs

ECP refuses to hold LG polls in Punjab thru EVMs, i-voting

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

Declaration of assets & liabilities: FBR sets deadline

Position of Nepra chairman advertised

Read more stories