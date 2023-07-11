FY23 remittances fall 13.6pc to $27bn YoY

KARACHI: Workers’ remittances declined by 13.6 percent to $27 billion in the fiscal year FY23 as compared to inflows of $31.3 billion recorded in FY22.

In the month of June 2023, the workers’ remittances increased by 3.9 percent on month-on-month basis to $2.2 billion; however, remained down 22 percent on year-on-year basis.

The remittances inflows during June 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($515.1 million), United Kingdom ($343.0 million), United Arab Emirates ($324.7 million) and United States of America ($272.3 million).

