Declaration of assets & liabilities: FBR sets deadline

Sohail Sarfraz Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given a deadline of July 15, 2023 to all the officers of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) and Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) to submit their Declaration of Assets and Liabilities for the year ending on June 30, 2023.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Monday. The FBR’s instructions revealed that refer to the Establishment Division’s Office Memorandum and to say that under Rule 12 of the Government Servant (Conduct) Rules, 1964 and administrative instructions issued by the Establishment Division from time to time, the Declaration of Assets and Liabilities for the year ending 30.06.2023 are required to be submitted by all the officers/officials of the FBR by July 15, 2023 on the prescribed Performa available on the website www.fbr.gov.pk.

‘Rules’ allow banks to seek asset details of civil servants

All the officers of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) and all concerned serving under your administrative control may be advised to submit their Declaration of Assets and Liabilities for the year ending on 30.06.2023 latest by 15.07.2023. A certificate to this effect may also provide to the Board by July 25, 2023 positively, FBR said.

It may also be brought to the notice of all concerned that non-compliance of the above instruction tantamount to “Misconduct”, term of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rule, 1964 and therefore cognizable under Government Servants (Efficiancy & Discipline) Rule, 1973, FBR added.

