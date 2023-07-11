Sindh govt approves 17.5pc increase in pension

KARACHI: The Sindh government has sanctioned an increase of 17.5 percent on net pension with effect from July 01, 2023 until further orders to all civil pensioners of the Sindh government.

The increase in the pension as mentioned at Para-01 will also be admissible to the pensioners, who would retire on or after July 01, 2023, according to a communiqué here on Monday.

The term “Net Pension” means “Pension being drawn” minus “Medical Allowance”.

The increase will also be admissible to family pension granted under the Pension-cum-Gratuity Scheme 1954 Liberalized Pension Rules 1977 on pension sanctioned under the Central Civil Services (Extra Ordinary Pension) Rules as well as on the Compassionate Allowance under CSR-353.

If the gross pension sanctioned by the Sindh government is shared with any government in accordance with the rules laid down in Part-IV of Appendix III to the Accounts Code, Volume-1, the amount of the increase in pension will be apportioned between the federal government and the other government concerned on proportionate basis.

The increase in pension sanctioned will not be admissible to Special Additional Pension allowed in lieu of pre-retirement Orderly Allowance.

The benefit of increase in pension sanctioned will also be admissible to those Civil Pensioners of the Sindh government, who are residing abroad (other than those residing in India and Bangladesh), who retired on or after 15.08.1947 and are not entitled to or are not in receipt of pension increase under the British Government’s Pension (increase) Acts. The payment will be made at the applicable rate of exchange.