Maulana Fazl calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Amir of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to hold consultations over the current political situation of the country.

During the meeting, Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood was also present, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Both leaders of JUI-F appreciated the firm reaction and steps of the government and prime minister with regard to the highly condemnable act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.