Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 118,177 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,217 tonnes of import cargo and 59,960 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 Hrs ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,217 comprised of 47,478 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 2,216 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,288 tonnes of Canola, 2,185 tonnes of Lentils & 1,050 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 59,960 comprised of 24,021 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 246 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,318 tonnes of Cement & 32,375 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 3656 containers comprising of 2242 containers import and 1414 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 763 of 20’s and 497 of 40’s loaded while 17 of 20’s and 234 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 251 of 20’s and 446 of 40’s loaded containers while 155 of 20’s and 58 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 09 ships namely Northern Discovery, Da Xin, Apl Barcelona, Morning Tide, Med Pakize, Anbien Bay, Northern Decency, Koi and Ssl Kaveri arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Around 08 ships namely, Xin Pu Dong, Hafnia Amber, Fu Di 7, Msc Leo VI, Northern Discovery, Multan, Apl Barcelona and Szczcin Trader have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maeratus Jayakarta, Perth-I and Al-Daayen sailed out to sea on Monday morning (today) on 10th July, 2023 & three more ships, Kition-M, Calypso and Asian Lilac are expected to sail on afternoon day.

A cargo volume of 134,608tonnes, comprising 105,283 tones imports Cargo and 29,325 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,191 Containers (466 TEUs Imports and 1,725 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Santa Ace and Karimata&two more ships, Conti-Courage and Lisa carrying Coal, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at Bulk Terminal, Oil Terminal and Container Terminal on 10th July, while two more container ships, Maersk Seletar and MSC Alma-VIIare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 11th July, 2023.

