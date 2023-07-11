MUMBAI: India’s ethanol program will cap future sugar exports India, the world’s second-largest sugar producer and a major exporter in recent years, will likely have a smaller role in the sugar export market going forward as its government-led ethanol program continues to expand, a report said on Monday.

According to the report Asia Biofuel Outlook, produced by research firm BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, India’s pursuit of increased ethanol blending in gasoline, as a way to cut the oil products’ import bill and reduce carbon emissions, will continue to support global sugar prices.