BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St kicks off week higher ahead of inflation numbers

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday, recovering losses from last week, as investors looked ahead to a key inflation report and commentary from a slew of Federal Reserve officials this week to gauge the central bank’s interest rate path.

All eyes will be on US inflation data, expected on Wednesday, that will feed into the Fed’s interest rate decision later in the month. A Reuters poll of economists showed they suspect that growth in consumer prices likely slowed in June.

“This week has the potential to tip short-term momentum either way, depending how traders react to inflation data (CPI and PPI) and the first batch of Q2 earnings,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley.

Citigroup strategists downgraded US stocks to “neutral”, adding that megacap growth is set for a pullback and US recession risks could still bite.

On Friday, Wall Street’s main indexes ended the week lower after a jobs report showed unemployment declined in June, while higher-than-anticipated wage growth pointed to a still strong labor market.

Traders still expect the US central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points later this month, but are divided on the rate hike trajectory for the rest of the year.

In three separate speeches on Monday, Fed policymakers including Michael Barr, Loretta Mester and Mary Daly reiterated the need for more rate hikes.

The second-quarter earnings season kicks off this week and investors will assess the impact of tight monetary conditions and fears of an impending economic slowdown on businesses.

Overall, earnings for the S&P 500 constituents are expected to fall 5.7% in the quarter, Refintiv data showed.

At 11:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 157.52 points, or 0.47%, at 33,892.40, the S&P 500 was up 4.94 points, or 0.11%, at 4,403.89, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.62 points, or 0.03%, at 13,665.34. Five out of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with industrials leading gains, rising 1.1%.

inflation Wall Street US central bank MorganStanley Chris Larkin

