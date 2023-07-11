KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (July 10, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 10-07-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= JS Global Cap. Insight Sec. Citi Pharma Ltd 858 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 858 25.00 JS Global Cap. Insight Sec. Ghandhara Automobile 198 41.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 198 41.19 Aba Ali H. Sec. Y.H. Securities Habib Metropol. 200,000 30.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 30.12 JS Global Cap. Chase Securities Int. Ind.Ltd. 770 92.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 770 92.63 JS Global Cap. Ktrade Securities Lotte Chemical 19,383 28.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,383 28.75 JS Global Cap. Chase Securities Mughal Iron 902 57.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 902 57.60 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 222,111 =================================================================================================================

