KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (July 10, 2023).
=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 10-07-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
=================================================================================================================
JS Global Cap. Insight Sec. Citi Pharma Ltd 858 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 858 25.00
JS Global Cap. Insight Sec. Ghandhara Automobile 198 41.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 198 41.19
Aba Ali H. Sec. Y.H. Securities Habib Metropol. 200,000 30.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 30.12
JS Global Cap. Chase Securities Int. Ind.Ltd. 770 92.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 770 92.63
JS Global Cap. Ktrade Securities Lotte Chemical 19,383 28.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,383 28.75
JS Global Cap. Chase Securities Mughal Iron 902 57.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 902 57.60
=================================================================================================================
Total Turnover 222,111
=================================================================================================================
