Recorder Report Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (July 10, 2023).

=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 10-07-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name                 Company                            Turnover        Rates
Buyer                        Seller                      of Shares 
=================================================================================================================
JS Global Cap.               Insight Sec.                Citi Pharma Ltd                      858           25.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             858           25.00
JS Global Cap.               Insight Sec.                Ghandhara Automobile                 198           41.19
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             198           41.19
Aba Ali H. Sec.              Y.H. Securities             Habib Metropol.                  200,000           30.12
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         200,000           30.12
JS Global Cap.               Chase Securities            Int. Ind.Ltd.                        770           92.63
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             770           92.63
JS Global Cap.               Ktrade Securities           Lotte Chemical                    19,383           28.75
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          19,383           28.75
JS Global Cap.               Chase Securities            Mughal Iron                          902           57.60
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             902           57.60
=================================================================================================================
                                                         Total Turnover                   222,111
=================================================================================================================

Member to Member company shares

Member to Member

