BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says 'second agricultural revolution' has begun in Pakistan

  • PM, COAS vow to put country on the road to progress through Green Pakistan Initiative
BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 09:40pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Monday that Pakistan was experiencing a "second agricultural revolution" after 1960, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing the National Seminar on Food Security organised on the occasion of the formal launch of the Green Pakistan Initiative. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was also present on the occasion.

"Farmers work hard day and night to flourish agriculture in Pakistan. They provide food for millions of people," the premier said, adding that they need resources to boost agriculture.

He believed the Green Pakistan Initiative would put the country on the road to progress and vowed to employ all resources to flourish agriculture.

PM Shehbaz inaugurates centre to promote agricultural exports

Addressing the seminar that witnessed a remarkable turnout, Army Chief General Asim Munir pledged the unwavering support of the Pakistan Army towards the diverse range of initiatives fostered under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The Chief of Army Staff's resolute assurance received widespread acclaim from agricultural experts and farmers alike.

This groundbreaking government endeavour, coupled with the Pakistan Army's distinctive emphasis, seeks to revolutionize the agricultural sector.

The government's visionary approach and the military's profound commitment have captured the admiration of agricultural experts, who recognise the significant positive impact these combined efforts will have on the sector.

The strategic utilisation of modern techniques and the integration of public and private entities will facilitate a harmonious exchange of knowledge and resources.

This synchronised approach will bolster agricultural productivity and enhance the socio-economic landscape, paving the way for a prosperous future.

Agriculture PM Shehbaz Sharif Army chief Gen Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz says 'second agricultural revolution' has begun in Pakistan

Rupee sees decline, settles at 279.8 against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

KSE-100 closes near 44,600 after 378-point gain

PM Shehbaz directs foolproof arrangements ahead of possible flooding in rivers

PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman acquitted in money laundering case

Irfan Siddiqui’s tenure as CEO/president of Meezan Bank extended

JS Global Capital withdraws intention to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan

Oil dips on Chinese and US data, but OPEC+ cuts limit fall

Marriyum says PTI chairman directly responsible for May 9 events

Read more stories