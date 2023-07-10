PM Shehbaz says 'second agricultural revolution' has begun in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Monday that Pakistan was experiencing a "second agricultural revolution" after 1960, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks while addressing the National Seminar on Food Security organised on the occasion of the formal launch of the Green Pakistan Initiative. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was also present on the occasion.

"Farmers work hard day and night to flourish agriculture in Pakistan. They provide food for millions of people," the premier said, adding that they need resources to boost agriculture.

He believed the Green Pakistan Initiative would put the country on the road to progress and vowed to employ all resources to flourish agriculture.

Addressing the seminar that witnessed a remarkable turnout, Army Chief General Asim Munir pledged the unwavering support of the Pakistan Army towards the diverse range of initiatives fostered under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The Chief of Army Staff's resolute assurance received widespread acclaim from agricultural experts and farmers alike.

This groundbreaking government endeavour, coupled with the Pakistan Army's distinctive emphasis, seeks to revolutionize the agricultural sector.

The government's visionary approach and the military's profound commitment have captured the admiration of agricultural experts, who recognise the significant positive impact these combined efforts will have on the sector.

The strategic utilisation of modern techniques and the integration of public and private entities will facilitate a harmonious exchange of knowledge and resources.

This synchronised approach will bolster agricultural productivity and enhance the socio-economic landscape, paving the way for a prosperous future.