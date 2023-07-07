BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz inaugurates centre to promote agricultural exports

  • Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir also attends the ceremony
July 7, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the Land Information and Management System – Center of Excellence (LIMS – COE) to boost food security and provide farmers with direct access to markets, Aaj News reported.

“The objective of the establishment of LIMS is to increase food security and agricultural exports and reduce the burden on the national exchequer by reducing imports,” said a statement issued by the government.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present at the occasion.

The ceremony was also attended by ministers of finance, defence, planning development & special initiative, national food security & research, information, chief secretaries of provincial governments, agricultural experts, and senior army officials.

