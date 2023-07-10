BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
TSX flat as investors await US inflation data, BoC decision

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 08:14pm

Canada’s main stock index was rangebound on Monday as gains in energy stocks outweighed losses in utility shares, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data and the Bank of Canada’s decision on monetary policy due later this week.

At 10:01 a.m. ET (1401 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.04 points, or 0.06%, at 19,842.08.

Utilities stocks slipped 0.5%, on track to decline for the fourth straight session.

Canada’s technology sector slipped 0.4%, parallel to a decline in the tech-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index.

Helping limit losses, energy stocks gained 0.9% as expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia briefly supported the oil market.

Market participants will gauge the rate hike trajectory of the Federal Reserve on the back of U.S. inflation numbers coming on Wednesday as corporate America’s quarterly earnings season kicks off later this week.

The Bank of Canada is also heading toward a second consecutive quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday, analysts said, after a month of economic data showed resilient growth and sticky underlying inflation.

Technology, financials stocks drag Toronto shares lower

Twenty of 24 economists surveyed by Reuters also expect a 25-basis-point rate hike and anticipate the central bank to “hold” rates steady into 2024.

“There’s a lot of cash on the sidelines and inflation is coming down rapidly and the narrow breadth of the market is broadening out,” said Steve Palmer, president and CEO of AlphaNorth Asset Management.

The policy meeting comes at a crucial juncture where talks between dock workers at a strike and their employers have resumed after four days away from the negotiation table. Economists had said the longevity of the strike could weigh on inflation.

