BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Digital economy essential for sustainable development, says Ahsan Iqbal

  • Minister for Planning says the combination of industrialization and digital connectivity has opened up new avenues for innovation
BR Web Desk Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 05:41pm

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has emphasised the importance of the digital economy in ensuring the country's sustainable development, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Speaking at the panel discussion titled: “Industrialization & Digital Era Connectivity,” organized by the China International Development Cooperation Agency in Beijing today, he said industrialization and digital-era connectivity have transformed the world as both have brought unprecedented opportunities for progress, economic growth, and global connectivity.

However, he emphasized the harmonization of digital policies and standards by stronger collaboration through multilateral forums.

Iqbal said the combination of industrialization and digital connectivity has opened up new avenues for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Startups and small businesses can leverage digital platforms and technologies to reach global markets and disrupt traditional industries, he maintained.

He highlighted the key initiatives taken by the government in the field including the establishment of National Centers in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber security, automation & Robotics, Big Data and Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, and Nanotechnology.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is greatly benefited by the CPEC project's infrastructure development.

Ahsan iqbal China Pakistan Economic Corridor Minister for Planning and Development

Comments

1000 characters

Digital economy essential for sustainable development, says Ahsan Iqbal

Rupee sees decline, settles at 279.8 against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

KSE-100 closes near 44,600 after 378-point gain

PM Shehbaz directs foolproof arrangements ahead of possible flooding in rivers

PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman acquitted in money laundering case

Marriyum says PTI chairman directly responsible for May 9 events

Irfan Siddiqui’s tenure as CEO/president of Meezan Bank extended

JS Global Capital withdraws intention to acquire EFG Hermes Pakistan

Oil eases on China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts limit fall

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin sues CNN for ‘unfair dismissal’

Read more stories