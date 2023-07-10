Digital economy essential for sustainable development, says Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has emphasised the importance of the digital economy in ensuring the country's sustainable development, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Speaking at the panel discussion titled: “Industrialization & Digital Era Connectivity,” organized by the China International Development Cooperation Agency in Beijing today, he said industrialization and digital-era connectivity have transformed the world as both have brought unprecedented opportunities for progress, economic growth, and global connectivity.

However, he emphasized the harmonization of digital policies and standards by stronger collaboration through multilateral forums.

Iqbal said the combination of industrialization and digital connectivity has opened up new avenues for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Startups and small businesses can leverage digital platforms and technologies to reach global markets and disrupt traditional industries, he maintained.

He highlighted the key initiatives taken by the government in the field including the establishment of National Centers in Artificial Intelligence, Cyber security, automation & Robotics, Big Data and Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, and Nanotechnology.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan is greatly benefited by the CPEC project's infrastructure development.