BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
DGKC 56.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.27%)
FABL 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FCCL 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
FFL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.32%)
HBL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.49%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
PPL 66.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
PRL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.9%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.98%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 23.8 (0.53%)
BR30 15,674 Increased By 48.3 (0.31%)
KSE100 44,493 Increased By 285.7 (0.65%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 78.9 (0.5%)
Brecorder
Jul 10, 2023
Markets

Reliance Industries powers Indian shares ahead of June quarter earnings

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 10:47am

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Monday, led by heavyweight Reliance Industries, ahead of the corporate earnings for the June quarter.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.42% at 19,413.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.42% to 65,557.56, as of 10:18 a.m. IST.

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains with oil and gas rising over 1%.

The rise in energy index was led by the oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries which climbed more than 4% after the company’s unit Reliance Retail approved a share capital reduction.

Indian shares close higher, shrugging off weakness in Asia, Europe

The retail arm is reported to have been valued at $92-$96 billion by two global consultants, in a move that could hint at an eventual public offer.

The company also set July 20 as the record date for the demerger of the financial services business into Reliance Strategic Investments. This demerger has “value-unlocking potential” for the company, per analysts.

Information technology (IT) index lost over 1%, capping the gains in benchmarks.

“IT firms are likely to post weak June quarter earnings while margins pressures will continue,” said Saptarishi Mukherjee, assistant vice president for research at BOB Capital Markets.

The brokerage cut ratings on HCLTech, Persistent Systems, Coforge and Affle India to “hold” from “buy” and flagged more earnings downgrades in the sector post the June quarter results due to a reduction in clients’ spending.

Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech will report their June quarter numbers on July 12 while Wipro’s earnings are due on July 13.

HCLTech and Tata Consultancy Services were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Asian markets were marginally higher on Monday, while Wall Street equities remained subdued on Friday, on persisting concerns about further rate hikes in the United States.

Indian shares

