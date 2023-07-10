BAFL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
BIPL 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.31%)
DGKC 56.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.62%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.6%)
FFL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.53%)
HUBC 77.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 1.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
MLCF 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
OGDC 85.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.68%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PIOC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.3%)
PPL 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
PRL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.46%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
TPLP 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.15%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.81%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.65%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,494 Increased By 30.4 (0.68%)
BR30 15,705 Increased By 80.2 (0.51%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 344 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,911 Increased By 106.2 (0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

World Cup fever lifts Qatar Airways revenue to record high

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 07:45am

DUBAI: Qatar Airways late on Wednesday reported a record annual revenue of 76.3 billion riyals ($21 billion), underpinned by a higher customer base after the Doha-based carrier hosted the FIFA World Cup as its official partner and airline.

Net profit for the fiscal year 2022-2023 stood at 4.4 billion riyals ($1.21 billion), the company said in a statement, when the airlines carried 31.7 million passengers, a 71% jump year-on-year.

The airline recorded a load factor of 80% and yields, both the highest in the company’s history.

During the World Cup, Qatar Airways operated about 14,000 flights, bringing in more than 1.4 million fans to the Arab country.

The airline could expand its number of destinations by more than 255 from 170 under plans for rapid growth, CEO Akbar Al Baker said in May, but its ability to do so depends on the delivery of additional aircraft.

Airbus had in March reinstated an order for 73 aircraft from Qatar Airways, which it had revoked during a major legal dispute over damage to the surface of grounded A350s.

The airline and planemaker settled the dispute in February, and Al Baker said he expected to begin receiving the aircraft in the “not too distant future.”

Qatar Airways is also experiencing delayed delivery of Boeing 787 and 777X planes, Al Baker added. He said the 787 delays had been caused by “unnecessary” concerns raised by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Qatar Airways customers FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qatar Airways revenue

Comments

1000 characters

World Cup fever lifts Qatar Airways revenue to record high

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories