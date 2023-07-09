BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Sri Lanka win Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2023 07:12pm
Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka (R) celebrates after the dismissal of Netherlands’ Noah Croes (2nd-R) during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 final match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands at Harare Sports Club in Harare, on July 9, 2023. Photo: AFP
Spinner Maheesh Theekshana took 4-31 as Sri Lanka claimed victory over Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Both teams had already qualified for the main event that will be held in India from Oct. 5-Nov. 19, but Sri Lanka will leave Zimbabwe with the trophy, having won all eight matches they played in the tournament.

Having been sent in to bat, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 233 in 47.5 overs as Sahan Arachchige top scored with 57.

Netherlands were in trouble from the start of their reply and, after slipping to 49-6, were dismissed for 105 in 23.3 overs.

Theekshana was the chief wicket-taker but seamer Dilshan Madushanka also pitched in with 3-18.

“First goal was to qualify and we did it. Second was winning the tournament and we have fortunately done that as well. We can go home happy,” Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood told reporters.

“The confidence that we have shown in this tournament, we can take it into the World Cup.”

