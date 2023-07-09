Uzbekistan Presidential election today

TASHKENT: The Presidential Elections of Uzbekistan is going to be held today (July 9) and more than 19.66 million registered voters are expected to use their right of vote to elect the country’s new President for the next seven years.

Elections would be held transparently and all arrangements have been completed in this regard, said the Central Election Commission Chairman (CEC) Zainiddin Nizamkhojaev during a press briefing on Saturday at Tashkent.

The CEC said that to ensure openness and transparency of the presidential election, international observers and journalists have been given open access to visit polling stations and observe the polling process tomorrow.