BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seven die in road traffic accident

INP Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

SARGODHA: At least seven passengers have reportedly burnt to death and more than a dozen others were injured when a gas cylinder installed in a passenger bus exploded in Sargodha city on early Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the passenger bus was on way when a Compressed Natural Gas cylinder installed in the bus exploded, leaving at least seven passengers including women dead on the spot and injuring several, a private news channel.

The injured and killed were transferred to the Hospital where an emergency had been declared by the authorities. Security forces cordoned off the area for precautionary measures and started an investigation.

The rescue teams managed to bring the fire under control, preventing further loss of life.

The identities of the deceased victims have been ascertained, and their families have been notified.

Police, in the meantime, have started an investigation into the incident.

Rescue 1122 road traffic accident gas cylinder

Comments

1000 characters

Seven die in road traffic accident

Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

Salaried class launches drive against tax hike

Gas allocation policy: Industry seeks govt help to address ‘violation’

Jeddah-based ITFC signs deal to fund $1.4bn of Bangladesh oil imports

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

22 killed in air strike on Sudan’s Omdurman

Pension received from abroad: FTO directs FBR to clarify taxation procedure

Collaboration in tourism, infrastructure: Pakistan, Switzerland agree to use G2G and B2B channels

Iran police station attack leaves two officers, four gunmen dead

Read more stories