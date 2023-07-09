Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Chicken price remained unchanged at Rs16,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs435 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs700 per kg, egg price went down from Rs6,700 per carton to Rs6,000, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs245 per dozen against Rs255 per dozen.

Sugar price went up from Rs6,150 to Rs6,500 per 50kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs135 per kg against Rs125-130 per kg.

Wheat flour price witnessed an increase as best quality wheat flour price went up from Rs2,030 per 15kg bag to Rs2,120, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,150 per bag against Rs2,050, normal quality wheat flour bag price went up from Rs2,010 per 15kg bag to Rs2,100 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,130 per bag against Rs2,030.

Tea prices remained stable as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,050 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad tea is available at Rs1,650, powder chilli price went down from Rs800 per kg to Rs600 per kg, and turmeric powder price is stable at Rs500 per kg.

Officially, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Rs205 per kg to Rs177 per kg but the distributors and retailers have yet not implemented the decision and are selling the commodity in the range of Rs210-230 per kg against OGRA’s set price.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size spice pack is available at Rs100 per pack, prepared tea cup price at a normal tea stall is available at Rs70 per cup, the price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs250, and roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs13,000 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati price is available at Rs10,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice is available at Rs8,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg.

Ghee, cooking oil prices remained stable as B-Grade ghee, cooking oil is available at Rs5,500 per carton in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs365-380. While best quality cooking oil, ghee brands such as Dalda ghee prices witnessed no changes which is available at Rs2,700 per 5kg pack and cooking oil at Rs2,800 per 5 litre bottle, however, it is observed that retailers in different parts of the cities are free to charge their own as there is no check by the price monitoring committees.

Pulses prices witnessed a declining trend as best quality maash price went further down from Rs460 to Rs440 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs210 per kg against Rs275 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs380 per kg against Rs440 per kg, bean lentil in the range of Rs250-380 against Rs300-400 per kg, moong at Rs260 against Rs300 per kg, and masoor at Rs240 per kg against Rs290 per kg.

Packed milk prices remained unchanged as small Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs70 per pack, while one litre pack is available at Rs250. Fresh milk price went up from Rs190 per kg to Rs200 per kg and yoghurt prices went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs220 per kg.

Detergents prices witnessed no changes, but the producers have reduced the size of the packaging significantly and are charging same prices. Bathing soap such as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol prices witnessed an increase as within past one month normal size batting soap price went up from Rs110 to Rs135 per pack and family pack price went up from Rs145 to Rs165 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as ginger price in wholesale market went up to Rs4,000 against Rs3,700 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs900-1,100 against Rs800-1,000 per kg, local garlic price remained stable at Rs800 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs200-220 per kg, and Quetta garlic price also remained unchanged at Rs1,300 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs275-300 per kg.

Potato price witnessed no change as it is available at Rs300-400 per 5kg in wholesale, which in retail are being sold at Rs70-100 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs175-250 per 5kg to Rs350 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-75 against Rs40-65 per kg and onions price also went up from Rs130-200 per 5kg to Rs200-225 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-55 against Rs35-50 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs280-325 per 5kg to Rs300-375 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs70-90 per kg against Rs65-70 per kg, pumpkin price went up from Rs55-60 per kg to Rs145-160 per kg, brinjal price went down from Rs300 per 5kg to Rs180, which in retail are being sold at Rs45-50 per kg against Rs70-75 per kg, cauliflower price went down from Rs600 to Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs100-120 per kg against Rs135-165 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs150 to Rs250 which in retail is being sold at Rs60-70 per kg against Rs45-55 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs130-200 per 5kg to Rs500-550 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-140 against Rs35-50, fresh bean price went up from Rs450-550 to Rs700-750 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs165-180 against Rs120-150 and cucumber price went down from Rs350 per 5kg to Rs240 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range Rs60-75 per kg against Rs75-80 per kg, tinda price went up from Rs450 per 5kg to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-120 against Rs95-100 per kg.

Best quality bananas price went down from Rs270 per dozen to Rs230 and normal quality bananas are available in the range of Rs100-150, guava price went down from Rs130 per kg to Rs100 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available in the range of Rs300-380 against Rs250-430, white apples are available in the range of Rs180-240 per kg. Different varieties of mangoes are available in the range of Rs80-220 per kg against Rs70-200, dosheri mango at Rs80 per kg is the cheapest and Anvar Ratol at Rs250 per kg is the most expensive, cherry at Rs500 per pack against Rs370 per pack of 800 grams, peach at Rs90-250 per kg and plump at Rs220-400 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits, but of other items too.

Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It is also observed retailers, vendors and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at an appropriate place and even are not providing on demand.

