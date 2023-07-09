May 9 violence: CM takes notice of non-identification of 171 ‘law breakers’

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a high-level meeting at CM Office to review progress being made in legal actions against the miscreants involved in 9th May incidents.

It was decided during the meeting to file appeals for the cancellation of bails of those getting released on bail in high profile cases.

The CM while taking a strict notice of non-identification of 171 miscreants involved in arson and vandalism incidents has ordered expeditious completion of the identification process. He directed that cases against all the miscreants should be moved forward in a professional manner and chase against the absconder miscreants should be continued.

The CM while ordering to bring the absconder principal miscreants in the stern grip of law at the earliest underscored those absconders should be traced through human intelligence as well as technical.

He further directed that prosecution process should be made more effective. He emphasized that no matter how long absconder miscreants can hide, we will reach and nab them.

The national foundation has been assaulted by attacking on the military installations on 9th May, he said, adding, ”Attacks, arson activities, loot and plunder along with vandalism were being carried out under a regular planning. The obnoxious game which the miscreants played is an unpardonable offence.”

The CM Mohsin Naqvi denounced that terrorism has been done under the guise of politics vowing that we will take these terrorism cases to their logical end. Chief Secretary, Advocate General Punjab, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), CCPO Lahore, Secretary Prosecution, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD, Commissioner Lahore division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officials attended the meeting. Commissioners and RPOs of Sargodha, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi participated in the meeting via video link.

