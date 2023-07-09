ANF for awareness to save youngsters

ISLAMABAD: The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Saturday called upon the entire society to play its role in making the collective efforts successful through intensive mass awareness and prevention measures to save the new generation from becoming drug addicts.

The youth should focus on their studies in universities and colleges, keep an eye on their surroundings and inform ANF force in case of observing any suspicious activity, Director Enforcement ANF Brigadier Rashid said while talking to PTV News channel.

An Anti-narcotics Unit has also been established to help crack down on drug peddlers, he said, adding, there was need for creating awareness among youth against the use of drugs that were now easily accessible to prepubescent children.

Around 66 percent of young population was the wealth of any nation and can play a significant part in the reduction of the menace currently faced by the nation, he added. He further appealed to the parents, teachers and scholars to keep a strict check on the activities of youngster to ensure a bright, secure and narcotics-free future for them.

Member Provincial Narcotics Control Committee, Akmal Owais Pirzada believed that Pakistan’s goal to become a drug-free society can be achieved through creating awareness at the grassroots level against the deadly addiction.