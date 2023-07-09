BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine’s wounded grain giant weathers war with Danube exports

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2023 02:55am

KYIV: Before he was killed in a Russian missile strike last July, CEO Oleksiy Vadaturskiy decided Ukrainian grain exporting giant Nibulon would build up an export route via the Danube River that would be more secure than precarious wartime sea exports.

With the Black Sea export deal now hanging by a thread 16 months into a war that has devastated the firm he founded, that decision is one reason Nibulon is not bankrupt, said his son and successor Andriy. “It was a survival kit that my father left,” he told Reuters in an interview at Nibulon’s offices in Kyiv.

The Danube has become their main export route, channelling 190,000 tonnes of grain per month from a standing start when Russia invaded in February 2022, blockading vital sea exports.

The company built a terminal on the Danube on Ukraine’s southwestern rim and is now completing a third berth to up capacity to 250,000 tonnes a month in August, Vadaturskiy said.

He added that Nibulon never had faith in the Black Sea grain deal and was surprised it had been agreed in the first place. It has become so unpredictable that buyers were ready to pay over the odds to avoid dealing with it, he said.

The Danube made up roughly a half of Nibulon’s exports during the 2022-23 marketing year. That share has risen to 70%-80% versus the volumes it ships across the Black Sea under the grain deal. “There are a few things that saved the company from bankruptcy. One thing is my father’s decision to build this terminal.

Because we could plan things, we could sell the goods forward ... Russia and the corridor and the setup they have do not provide this possibility,” he said.

He acknowledged that the Danube route where infrastructure is less developed is more expensive than the Black Sea. “We decided to have a more expensive logistics route, but more secure route.”

Nibulon’s exports have roughly halved during the invasion and logistics costs have soared. It exported 2.34 million metric tons in the 2022/23 marketing year, down from 4.6 million tons the previous year. Before the war, it cost $12 per metric ton for Nibulon to get grain inland loaded onto a vessel; the figure hit a wartime peak of $154 in August before falling to the current level of $70-75, he said.

Vadaturskiy’s father and mother were killed on July 31 when a Russian missile crashed into their home in southern Mykolaiv. The father made Nibulon Ukraine’s biggest grain exporter by investing in logistics to build up river transport capacity, a fleet of vessels at Mykolaiv and its own shipyard.

Fifteen years worth of investment along the Dnipro that bisects Ukraine have been wiped out by the destruction last month of the Kakhovka Dam and the emptying of its reservoir that was a key part of that waterway, he said.

Black Sea export Oleksiy Vadaturskiy Danube River

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s wounded grain giant weathers war with Danube exports

Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

IMF had ‘some concerns’ about previous govt, says PPP leader

Salaried class launches drive against tax hike

Gas allocation policy: Industry seeks govt help to address ‘violation’

Jeddah-based ITFC signs deal to fund $1.4bn of Bangladesh oil imports

Curtailment in high wind season: Minister seeks report on UEPW accusations

22 killed in air strike on Sudan’s Omdurman

Pension received from abroad: FTO directs FBR to clarify taxation procedure

Collaboration in tourism, infrastructure: Pakistan, Switzerland agree to use G2G and B2B channels

Iran police station attack leaves two officers, four gunmen dead

Read more stories