Centuries for Gurbaz, Zadran as Afghanistan rocket to 331-9

AFP Published July 8, 2023 Updated July 8, 2023 06:06pm

CHITTAGONG: Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed his career best 145 and Ibrahim Zadran added 100 to propel Afghanistan to 331-9 against a hapless Bangladesh in Saturday’s second one-day international in Chittagong.

The hosts appeared demoralised by this week’s rollercoaster saga involving Tamim Iqbal, who shocked his teammates by announcing his immediate retirement on Thursday only to rescind his resignation a day later.

Afghanistan’s openers laid the foundation for a mammoth total with their 256-run opening stand, the highest for the country on any wicket.

Tamim ‘not 100%’ fit but set to return for Bangladesh

Bangladesh, who lost the first match by 17 runs on Wednesday, had opted to bowl first after stand-in skipper Liton Das won the toss.

But the hosts were visibly distracted by the high drama that consumed the team this week and struggled to make a breakthrough on a green surface.

By the time Shakib Al Hasan had Gurbaz leg-before, Afghanistan were already closing in on their previous best total against Bangladesh of 306-4.

Gurbaz, whose fourth ODI ton came from a 125-ball knock of 13 fours and eight sixes, unsuccessfully reviewed the decision.

A few other quick wickets followed as Ebadot Hossain dismissed Rahmat Shah (two) next over, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed Hashmatullah Shahidi (two) and Najibullah Zadran (10).

Zadran brought his fourth ODI hundred off 118 balls but fell in the next delivery to Mustafizur Rahman.

Mohammad Nabi hit an unbeaten 25 to ensure Afghanistan did not lose their way completely.

Shakib, Mehidy, Mustafizur and Hasan Mahmud each claimed two wickets for Bangladesh.

Regular skipper Tamim announced his resignation in an emotional press conference the day after their 17-run loss on the opening match of the series.

But he withdrew his retirement after meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday, afterwards saying that he had been ordered to change his mind.

He will instead take a six-week sabbatical and be back in contention for the Asia Cup.

