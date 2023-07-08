‘Shaping Muslim narrative’: actor Mehwish Hayat launches production company

Pakistan actor Mehwish Hayat announced a new venture on Friday, the launch of Pink Llama Films, a UK-based company that would aim to better represent Muslims and Pakistanis in the Western media.

“I’m super excited to introduce you to something I’ve been working on for sometime,” Hayat wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve spoken a great deal about representation of Muslims and Pakistanis in Western media. Over time It’s become increasingly clear to me that just talking is not enough and we cannot wait for mainstream to change.

“If we want to change these perceptions we need to take matters into our own hands.”

“That’s why I’ve started Pink Llama Films in UK. I believe that that is the only way to shape the narrative about who we are and what we stand for.”

The actor recalled her recent experience working on a Disney+ series for Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Ms.Marvel’, that told the story of a young Muslim superhero trying to find her place in this world. Two episodes of the series were also directed by ace Pakistani filmmaker and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The show also represented the history of partition as well as being filmed in Karachi, also featuring Pakistani musicians and artists.

“I recently got the chance to act in the Ms Marvel series. The experience strengthened my belief how important representation really is.

“At Pink Llama Films, my partners and I are committed to producing content that’s authentic, thought-provoking, and entertaining. I hope that by doing this we can break down stereotypes and promote greater understanding and acceptance in the world.”

“I am thrilled at the response I’ve already had and am so proud to be working with several award-winning partners with whom we have developed an amazing slate of projects that I cannot wait to share with you. I hope that you’ll join me as I set out on this journey,” she concluded.

Members of the film fraternity also congratulated her on her new venture.

Hayat recently starred in ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ a compilation of three short films made by three different directors - Nabeel Qureshi, Nadeem Baig and Marina Khan. The film is currently playing in theatres.

She began her career in television making her way to the big screen.Her recent films include comedies like ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’, ‘Load Wedding’, and ‘London Nahi Jaunga’.

Hayat is also a recipient of a Lux Style Award and a Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.