BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Shaping Muslim narrative’: actor Mehwish Hayat launches production company

  • UK-based venture will aim to promote authentic representation of Muslims and Pakistanis in Western media
BR Life & Style Published 08 Jul, 2023 08:46pm
Photo: Instagram @mehwishhayatofficial
Photo: Instagram @mehwishhayatofficial

Pakistan actor Mehwish Hayat announced a new venture on Friday, the launch of Pink Llama Films, a UK-based company that would aim to better represent Muslims and Pakistanis in the Western media.

“I’m super excited to introduce you to something I’ve been working on for sometime,” Hayat wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve spoken a great deal about representation of Muslims and Pakistanis in Western media. Over time It’s become increasingly clear to me that just talking is not enough and we cannot wait for mainstream to change.

“If we want to change these perceptions we need to take matters into our own hands.”

“That’s why I’ve started Pink Llama Films in UK. I believe that that is the only way to shape the narrative about who we are and what we stand for.”

The actor recalled her recent experience working on a Disney+ series for Marvel Cinematic Universe, ‘Ms.Marvel’, that told the story of a young Muslim superhero trying to find her place in this world. Two episodes of the series were also directed by ace Pakistani filmmaker and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The show also represented the history of partition as well as being filmed in Karachi, also featuring Pakistani musicians and artists.

Latest episode of Ms. Marvel an ode to Karachi

“I recently got the chance to act in the Ms Marvel series. The experience strengthened my belief how important representation really is.

“At Pink Llama Films, my partners and I are committed to producing content that’s authentic, thought-provoking, and entertaining. I hope that by doing this we can break down stereotypes and promote greater understanding and acceptance in the world.”

“I am thrilled at the response I’ve already had and am so proud to be working with several award-winning partners with whom we have developed an amazing slate of projects that I cannot wait to share with you. I hope that you’ll join me as I set out on this journey,” she concluded.

Members of the film fraternity also congratulated her on her new venture.

‘Ms. Marvel’: Backstory leaves some Muslim fans unhappy

Hayat recently starred in ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ a compilation of three short films made by three different directors - Nabeel Qureshi, Nadeem Baig and Marina Khan. The film is currently playing in theatres.

What to watch this July: ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’, ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’, ‘Oppenheimer’

She began her career in television making her way to the big screen.Her recent films include comedies like ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’, ‘Load Wedding’, and ‘London Nahi Jaunga’.

Hayat is also a recipient of a Lux Style Award and a Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Mehwish Hayat

Comments

1000 characters

‘Shaping Muslim narrative’: actor Mehwish Hayat launches production company

At least seven killed in vehicle gas cylinder blast in Sargodha

Lahore rains: at least 9 injured in roof collapse

Disaster management: Pakistan, Switzerland sign MoU

Experts call for addressing challenges to spur IT growth in Pakistan

Indian court turns down PepsiCo’s appeal against revocation of potato patent

Seven killed in Indian village election clashes

Russia says US cluster bombs for Ukraine show ‘weakness’

Russian rockets kill eight in eastern Ukraine: ministry

Productivity, export and debt: SBP asks govt to exercise greater prudence

CPEC IPPs: Finance Division asks PD to adjust Rs20.726bn as advance payment

Read more stories