What to watch this July: ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’, ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’, ‘Oppenheimer’

As we kick off the Eid long weekend, some may be taking off to greener (and cooler) pastures. For those looking to stay indoors and escape the heat, there are plenty of blockbusters and series to catch up on.

The summer blockbuster season is already underway with a robust selection of new and continuing series all set to debut.

What to watch this June: ‘Kukri’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, ‘And Just Like That…’ and more

Here is a selection of what we found notable and interesting:

‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One’: theatres across Pakistan

The much-awaited sequel to the successful action franchise is almost here. The perennially ageless Tom Cruise stars in the seventh iteration of the blockbuster movie.

Based on the teasers, full of stunning backdrops and jaw-dropping stunts, the latest installation will not disappoint. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins

The movie is set to release on July 14. Part 2 will come out next year.

‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’: theatres across Pakistan

‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ showcases three short films made by three different directors - Nabeel Qureshi, Nadeem Baig and Marina Khan. This will be the actress’s silver screen directorial debut.

The films will differ in genres and casts, among them Sheheryar Munawar and Mehwish Hayat. Marking a first for Pakistani cinema, its an anthology comprising multiple stories rather than following a single plot.

‘Oppenheimer’: theatres across Pakistan

It’s been three years since the mind-bending sci-fi thriller ‘Tenet’, and Christopher Nolan is finally back in the director’s chair with his latest movie.

Starring Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, ‘Oppenheimer’ follows the true story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer’s contributions to the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the atomic bomb, which would change the world forever, for better or for worse.

The film is all set to release July 21 on the big screen.

‘The Terminal List’: Prime Video

Starring Chris Pratt, ‘The Terminal List’ follows the story of a Navy SEAL whose platoon is murdered in a covert mission. As he returns home, he unravels a conspiracy that puts his entire life at stake.

‘Aar Paar’: theatres across Pakistan

‘Aar Paar’ is another Pakistani movie that is out now. Once a successful tech entrepreneur, now a convicted cybercriminal, the story follows a fearless woman determined to prove her innocence.

To make matters worse, a paranoid husband and ruthless legal system make her journey more arduous.

Playing in theatres now.

‘The Witcher’: Season 3, Volume 2: Netflix

Henry Cavill returns for the last time as Geralt of Rivia, as his role comes to an end with the second half of Season 3. The series will go on but Liam Hemsworth will take over the lead role in Season 4.

The series will see Cavill continue his quest and cement his status as a no-longer-reluctant hero.

The series is set to resume on July 27.

‘Full Circle’: Max

This twisty new limited series from ace director Steven Soderbergh centers on an investigation into a botched kidnapping and interweaves multiple stories. Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant and Dennis Quaid star.

The series will hit HBO’s streaming service Max on July 13.