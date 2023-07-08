Installation of 200kV solar PV system inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Friday inaugurated the installation of a 200kV solar PV system at the ministry to promote environment-friendly electricity.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the ministry’s auditorium which was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Planning, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, additional secretary and officials of the ministry.

Speaking at the occasion, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the provision of affordable, reliable, and clean energy has always remained a priority of the government. Pillar IV of Vision 2025 outlines the approach towards achieving energy, water, and food security, he said.

“The recent 5E framework provides a short to medium-term strategy to achieve economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability in the coming years,” the minister said.

While highlighting the recently launched “5Es” framework and “energy” is one of the important “E”. He said that Plan House will be established soon.

This installation, with a capacity of 200 kilowatts, will make a substantial impact by adding approximately 350,400 kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually. This accounts for approximately 47% of the Ministry’s total energy requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023