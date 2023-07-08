Monsoon activity to subside from 10th: PMD

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday that monsoon activity is likely to subside from 10th of July in the country.

According to weekly weather outlook for rivers catchments issued by Flood Forecasting Division of PMD, high- to very high-level flooding is expected in River Chenab and associated nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab from 8th to 9th July.

It further said that flash flooding is expected in the hill torrents of DG Khan Division and local nullahs of North Balochistan along with small rivers in Bannu, Kohat and DI Khan during the next 48 hours.

It may be noted that the upper parts of the country have witnessed record-breaking rain spells since June 25 after the confrontation of monsoon winds with strong westerly winds.

The intensified rains resulted into urban flooding as well as over a dozen deaths in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The city of Lahore has witnessed 291 millimeter rain in 10 hours, which has crossed the record of previous 30 years. About a dozen areas of the city have witnessed over 200 millimeters rain till the filing of this report.

