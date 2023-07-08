BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Desecration of Holy Quran: Protest held at IESCO head office

Press Release Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: A protest was recorded by the IESCO officers and employees against the recent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden after performing Friday prayers at IESCO head office.

Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that the condemnation of this heinous incident in the name of freedom of expression, such incidents are intolerable.

He further said that the teachings of the Holy Quran are a source of guidance for us and as Muslims it is our responsibility to live our lives in the light of the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Speaking at the protest, Operations Director IESCO Muhammad Aslam Khan said that there is a lot of anger among Muslims over the incident and we need to fight against Islamophobia and religious hatred together.

We as a Muslim need to understand the importance of the Holy Quran and its teachings and this is not possible unless it is read and understood daily.

IESCO officers Ejaz Makhdoom, Kashif Shah, Mohsin Raza Gilani and others also addressed the demonstration and strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

