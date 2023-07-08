BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Flood in Punjab: Rescue-1122, WASA put on high alert

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: In the wake of current spells of rains, the emergency service, Rescue-1122 has been put on high alert to cope with any emergent situation.

The rescuers deployed in low-lying areas would remain on high alert round the clock to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities in case of flood, sources said, adding: All the arrangements have been finalised to cope with any emergent situation.”

WASA Lahore spokesman stated the Agency on the directives of the Punjab government had completed a special campaign to clean sewerage lines and used winch machines to fully clean the lines.

Special arrangements were made following the Meteorological Department’s warning of above normal rains during Monsoon, he said, adding: “WASA had kicked off an emergency operation to clean sewerage lines with the help of modern winch machines which were introduced to fully clean the sewer lines.”

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Imran Qureshi emphasized the importance of employing all possible measures to address the potential flooding.

He stressed the need for continuous monitoring of water flow in rivers and nullahs. He further directed the district administration to relocate residents living near rivers to safer areas.

The administrative authorities of districts situated along the Ravi, Chenab, Sutlej, and Jhelum rivers were instructed to identify suitable locations for setting up relief camps.

In the event of flooding, DG Imran Qureshi emphasized the significance of making advance arrangements for food, medical treatment, and proper shelter for affected individuals. He also highlighted the need to prioritize vaccination and the provision of fodder for animals.

Imran Qureshi underlined that the PDMA's Provincial Control Room should maintain close monitoring of the situation, while District Emergency Operation Centers should ensure timely reporting of relevant updates.

