BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
BIPL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.17%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
HBL 79.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
MLCF 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.92%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIOC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
PPL 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
PRL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4%)
SNGP 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
SSGC 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.17%)
TRG 107.04 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.32%)
UNITY 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (7.26%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy, materials stocks push TSX higher

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2023 09:13pm

Canada’s main stock index reversed course to edge up on Friday, helped by gains in energy and materials, though concerns over rate hikes persisted after a U.S. jobs report indicated a resilient labor market.

At 10:26 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.32 points, or 0.2%, at 19,851.01.

The index eyes a weekly decline, after gaining close to 4% last week, as volatile commodity prices and prospects of more monetary policy pain weighed.

Data showed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in June after surging in the prior month, but labor market conditions remained tight, with the unemployment rate retreating from a seven-month high and fairly strong wage gains continuing.

“From a valuation perspective, (Canada) looks a little bit better, but that doesn’t save it,” said Nicolas Katsiyianis, head of research at Eight Capital.

“If the U.S. falls off a cliff, everybody’s going to get hurt.”

The Canadian economy added far more jobs than expected in June, while the jobless rate rose to 5.4% as more people searched for work, data showed on Friday.

Separately, data showed Canadian economic activity expanded in June at the slowest pace in six months.

Economists said the Bank of Canada (BoC) needs to take into account duration of the Canadian dock workers’ strike that could weigh on its monetary policy decision, due next week, to battle inflation.

BoC will raise interest rates by a quarter-point for a second straight meeting, following a five-month pause earlier this year, according to a Reuters poll.

Energy sector gained 1.4% on higher crude prices.

Materials, which houses Canada’s major mining firms, climbed 1.3%, tracking higher metal prices.

Hudbay Minerals gained 7.1% after CEO said the miner was open to acquisition offers at “right price”.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

Energy, materials stocks push TSX higher

IMF ‘seeks assurances’ from Pakistan’s political parties on commitment to new SBA

At least 50 dead in Pakistan monsoon floods

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 277.9 against US dollar

IMF programme to ‘reform and restructure’ Pakistan’s economy: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz inaugurates centre to promote agricultural exports

Pak Suzuki extends automobile, motorcycle plant shutdown till July 19

Yellen criticizes China’s ‘punitive’ actions against US companies, urges market reforms

India’s federal police arrest three railway employees over deadly train crash

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as Supreme Court judge

ECP issues cyber security alert after ransomware attack targets employees

Read more stories