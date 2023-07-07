BAFL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Jul 07, 2023
Business & Finance

Airbus books record India orders, confirms higher deliveries

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2023 12:06pm

PARIS: Record demand from India sharply increased Airbus orders in June to leave the European planemaker with 1,044 net orders in the first half of the year, data showed on Friday.

In a bulletin, Airbus officially booked orders for 500 jets from budget carrier IndiGo and 250 from Air India that were announced or finalised at last month’s Paris Airshow.

Efforts by Indian airlines to keep pace with the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, serving the largest population, have sent industry records tumbling even though manufacturers are struggling to meet output goals due to supply chain snags.

Airbus gross orders before cancellations stood at 1,080 aircraft in the first half. Airbus said it had delivered 316 jets during the period, confirming a Reuters report.

By comparison, Airbus won 442 orders or a net total of 259 after cancellations in the first half of 2022. It delivered an unadjusted total of 297 jets.

Airbus is targeting 720 deliveries this year.

For January to May, the latest period for which data is available, Boeing won 223 gross orders, or a net total of 127 after cancellations, and delivered 206 airplanes.

Both planemakers report mid-year results on July 26.

Boeing’s upcoming monthly order figures are also due to reflect heavy demand from India, after it finalised an order for 220 jets from Air India at the Paris Airshow.

Aerospace deliveries have been plagued by supply chain problems and labour shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic, but industry leaders are now reporting greater signs of stability.

In a sign of the shift towards large single-aisle planes as they become capable of flying on routes previously reserved for wide-body jets, Airbus data showed that total orders for the A321neo had reached 5,163 since it was launched, surpassing the earlier A320ceo to become its biggest selling jet.

Airbus

