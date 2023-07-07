BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Rizwan Bhatti Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

KARACHI: In the absence of sufficient foreign inflows, the federal government has planned to borrow over Rs 11 trillion in the first quarter (Jul-Sep) of this fiscal year (FY24) from domestic resources to meet its financial requirements.

The federal government will borrow this amount through auction of security papers including GOP Ijara Sukuk Fixed Rental Rate (FRR), Pakistan Investment Bonds Fixed Rate, Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) Floating Rate and Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills (MTBs). The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on behalf of the federal government on Thursday issued six auction calendars for borrowing from domestic banking system.

According to auction calendar, some 78 percent of financing requirements will be made through sale of short term government papers. The federal government is intend to raise some Rs 8.7 trillion through auction of MTBs during July-Sep of 2023 as against the maturing amount of Rs 8.711 trillion.

Govt debt stocks hit all-time high of Rs59trn

The maturing amount is some Rs 11 billion higher than fresh borrowing. Overall some six auctions have been announced in the next three months by the SBP to meet the financing target.

The massive borrowing will be made in September 2023, in which MTBs auction target is Rs 4.2 trillion, while Rs 1.8 trillion will be borrowed in July 2023 and Rs 2.7 trillion in August as against sale of short term government papers.

In addition, the federal government has planned to borrow worth Rs 1.68 trillion through sale of long term Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) during the first quarter of FY24. This include Rs 480 billion through sale of Government of Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) Fixed Rate, Rs 480 billion PIB Floating Rate Semi-Annual Auction, Rs 720 billion against sale of 2-year and 3-year PIB (Floating Rate) Quarterly Auction.

Similarly, the federal government will obtain financing of Rs 720 billion against sale of Government of Pakistan Ijara Sukuk. Auction target for the sale of GOP Ijara Sukuk Fixed Rental Rate (FRR) is Rs 270 billion and Rs 450 billion through auction of GOP Ijara Sukuk Variable Rental Rate (VRR).

Cumulatively, the federal government is intend to raise record Rs 11.1 trillion from domestic market through sale of short term and long term security papers to fill the financing gap.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP Federal Government PIBs MTBs foreign inflows government borrowing Ijara Sukuk Fixed Rental Rate

Comments

1000 characters

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: Parliamentarians express deep anguish

PM urges Guterres to convene urgent meeting

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Designs of two hydropower projects: PCA accepts Pakistan’s petition against India

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories