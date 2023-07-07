PCB’s MC chair: Zaka assumes charge

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for bringing transparency in the affairs of the cricket board, Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf said on Thursday that his prime focus will be on the improvement of cricket and cricketers.

While chairing the first meeting of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee here at the National Cricket Academy after assuming the charge as the Chair of the Management Committee of the board, Zaka stated that they will give full attention on the improvement of cricket and on the upcoming matters related to ACC Asia Cup and ICC World Cup.

During the meeting, Chairman also directed the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer to provide Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry data for the audit.

In the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza briefed the members of the committee on the PCB’s budgetary affairs. The chairman of the management committee was also briefed on important issues including the constructions of stadia, central contracts of players.

Addressing the members, Zaka Ashraf provided reassurance to the members that grievances regarding the elections of the regions and associations will be redressed and also guaranteed transparent elections for the regions and associations.

Also, facilities will be improved for cricket fans which include up-gradation of hospitality boxes and bringing improvement in Abbottabad, Hyderabad and Mirpur stadiums. Also keeping in mind, the longstanding desire of the cricket fans of Peshawar, the early completion of Arbab Niaz Stadium should be ensured so that the fans of Peshawar can also enjoy HBL-PSL matches.

At the beginning of the meeting, all the members of the management committee unanimously expressed their full confidence in Zaka Ashraf.

The members including Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashfaq Akhtar, Muhammad Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Pervez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Karim Somroo, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, Zulfiqar Malik expressed resolve that they will work together with Zaka Ashraf for the betterment of cricket. They said the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as Chairman Management Committee will bring laurels for Pakistan cricket.

At the end of the meeting, the management committee approved Zaka Ashraf, Salman Naseer and Faisal Hasnain as the PCB representatives to participate in the ICC meeting.

