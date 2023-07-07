BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton spot rate recovers Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,700 per maund.

The local cotton market was tight and trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 72,00 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 800 bales of Jhole were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 16,950 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Moro were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 16,850 per maund, 1400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,575 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Shah Dad Pur were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,100 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 17,100 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal, 200 bales of Sahiwal were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 400 bales of Peer Mahal, 1600 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,200 per maund and 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 350 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton KCA cotton crop

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton spot rate recovers Rs200 per maund

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: Parliamentarians express deep anguish

PM urges Guterres to convene urgent meeting

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Designs of two hydropower projects: PCA accepts Pakistan’s petition against India

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories