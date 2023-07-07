Kabeer Naqvi appointed PMN’s new Chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) is delighted to announce the appointment of its newly elected Chair-man, Kabeer Naqvi. This accomplished individual brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lead PMN towards even greater heights in promoting financial inclusion and empowering underserved communities across Pakistan.

Naqvi, also the President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank since 2015, has played a pivotal role in the remarkable turnaround and expansion of the bank. He represents a new breed of bankers who have successfully driven the evolution of banking while remaining steadfast in their commitment to serving the underserved and excluded population of the country.

Naqvi has been a prominent figure in the microfinance industry for several years, showcasing a deep commitment to poverty alleviation and sustainable economic growth. His visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and proven track record make him the ideal candidate to steer PMN’s mission forward.

