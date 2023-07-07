KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 06, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
328,978,180 198,688,675 13,749,407,586 7,889,063,403
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,259,353,217 (1,023,625,225) 235,727,992
Local Individuals 8,892,610,008 (9,754,533,481) (861,923,473)
Local Corporates 5,938,180,905 (5,311,985,425) 626,195,481
