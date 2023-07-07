BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 06, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
328,978,180           198,688,675         13,749,407,586          7,889,063,403
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)     1,259,353,217     (1,023,625,225)      235,727,992
Local Individuals            8,892,610,008     (9,754,533,481)    (861,923,473)
Local Corporates             5,938,180,905     (5,311,985,425)      626,195,481
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

foreign investors NCCPL NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED

