KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 06, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,178.85 High: 44,212.77 Low: 43,550.14 Net Change: 626.01 Volume (000): 166,226 Value (000): 10,994,651 Makt Cap (000) 1,574,466,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,265.80 NET CH (+) 209.33 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,902.44 NET CH (+) 86.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,249.27 NET CH (+) 172.79 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,283.50 NET CH (+) 136.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,084.23 NET CH (+) 85.39 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,994.74 NET CH (+) 7.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-July-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023