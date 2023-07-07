Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 06, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 06, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,178.85
High: 44,212.77
Low: 43,550.14
Net Change: 626.01
Volume (000): 166,226
Value (000): 10,994,651
Makt Cap (000) 1,574,466,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,265.80
NET CH (+) 209.33
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,902.44
NET CH (+) 86.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,249.27
NET CH (+) 172.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,283.50
NET CH (+) 136.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,084.23
NET CH (+) 85.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,994.74
NET CH (+) 7.76
------------------------------------
As on: 06-July-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments