Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 6, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         5-Jul-23      30-Jun-23      29-Jun-23      28-Jun-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103642       0.103555        0.10356       0.103511
Euro                             0.816616       0.816947       0.820014       0.819281
Japanese yen                     0.005195       0.005189       0.005197       0.005205
U.K. pound                       0.953231        0.95085       0.948811       0.950623
U.S. dollar                      0.750635       0.751838       0.749693       0.749023
Algerian dinar                                                                0.005531
Australian dollar                0.502025       0.498469       0.495847       0.497801
Botswana pula                    0.055772       0.055786       0.055702       0.055952
Brazilian real                   0.156028       0.154328       0.154256
Brunei dollar                    0.555655
Canadian dollar                  0.567853       0.565593        0.56513
Chilean peso                     0.000942       0.000937       0.000936       0.000936
Czech koruna                     0.034439       0.034598       0.034568
Danish krone                     0.109639        0.11042       0.110105       0.110016
Indian rupee                     0.009136       0.009164
Israeli New Shekel               0.202984       0.203199       0.203059       0.203594
Korean won                       0.000577       0.000573       0.000575       0.000575
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44347
Malaysian ringgit                0.161548       0.160683                      0.160493
Mauritian rupee                  0.016381       0.016377       0.016379       0.016334
Mexican peso                     0.043875       0.043794       0.043874
New Zealand dollar               0.464793       0.456742       0.456263       0.458777
Norwegian krone                  0.070123       0.069801       0.069703       0.069199
Omani rial                        1.95224        1.95537
Peruvian sol                                                                  0.206456
Philippine peso                  0.013585        0.01358       0.013506
Polish zloty                     0.183669        0.18308       0.183604       0.183949
Qatari riyal                     0.206218
Russian ruble                    0.008309       0.008506       0.008614       0.008748
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200169
Singapore dollar                 0.555655       0.554575                      0.554544
South African rand               0.040039        0.03973       0.040116       0.040121
Swedish krona                    0.069233       0.069288       0.069688       0.069884
Swiss franc                      0.835478       0.834495       0.836944       0.836103
Thai baht                        0.021508       0.021118                      0.021137
Trinidadian dollar                                0.1108       0.111172
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204393
Uruguayan peso                   0.020098       0.019981        0.01991
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

