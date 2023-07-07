WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 6, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Jul-23 30-Jun-23 29-Jun-23 28-Jun-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103642 0.103555 0.10356 0.103511 Euro 0.816616 0.816947 0.820014 0.819281 Japanese yen 0.005195 0.005189 0.005197 0.005205 U.K. pound 0.953231 0.95085 0.948811 0.950623 U.S. dollar 0.750635 0.751838 0.749693 0.749023 Algerian dinar 0.005531 Australian dollar 0.502025 0.498469 0.495847 0.497801 Botswana pula 0.055772 0.055786 0.055702 0.055952 Brazilian real 0.156028 0.154328 0.154256 Brunei dollar 0.555655 Canadian dollar 0.567853 0.565593 0.56513 Chilean peso 0.000942 0.000937 0.000936 0.000936 Czech koruna 0.034439 0.034598 0.034568 Danish krone 0.109639 0.11042 0.110105 0.110016 Indian rupee 0.009136 0.009164 Israeli New Shekel 0.202984 0.203199 0.203059 0.203594 Korean won 0.000577 0.000573 0.000575 0.000575 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44347 Malaysian ringgit 0.161548 0.160683 0.160493 Mauritian rupee 0.016381 0.016377 0.016379 0.016334 Mexican peso 0.043875 0.043794 0.043874 New Zealand dollar 0.464793 0.456742 0.456263 0.458777 Norwegian krone 0.070123 0.069801 0.069703 0.069199 Omani rial 1.95224 1.95537 Peruvian sol 0.206456 Philippine peso 0.013585 0.01358 0.013506 Polish zloty 0.183669 0.18308 0.183604 0.183949 Qatari riyal 0.206218 Russian ruble 0.008309 0.008506 0.008614 0.008748 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200169 Singapore dollar 0.555655 0.554575 0.554544 South African rand 0.040039 0.03973 0.040116 0.040121 Swedish krona 0.069233 0.069288 0.069688 0.069884 Swiss franc 0.835478 0.834495 0.836944 0.836103 Thai baht 0.021508 0.021118 0.021137 Trinidadian dollar 0.1108 0.111172 U.A.E. dirham 0.204393 Uruguayan peso 0.020098 0.019981 0.01991 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

